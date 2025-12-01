Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Gets Honest About Possible Jayson Tatum Return This Season

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was bluntly honest about the likelihood of six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum returning this season.

During last year's playoffs, Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon, which usually sidelines players for about a year, especially when playing it safe and conservatively.

The Celtics ended up trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason to lower their salary cap penalties, but in the process, essentially gave up on the upcoming season as without two key veterans and Tatum, there was a ceiling on how far this version of the team could go.

Considering how devastating a torn Achilles is, and how vital Tatum is to the franchise, many around the league expected the forward to miss the season, penciling him in for the start of next year's training camp, though the player has refrained from ruling out a return.

Mazzulla, in a profile for Andscape written by Marc J. Spears, shared his perspective on the situation and whether he is relying on Tatum returning to action or remaining sideline cheerleader for his teammates.

'I Have No Idea'

"I have no idea. I never thought about it. The only thing that I care about is that he’s a part of a team and it’s a credit to him. He’s on the bench for every game," Mazzulla told Spears.

"He’s on the trips. He’s working out during practice. He is in the film rooms. He’s at shootarounds. That’s how he’s leading, with his presence, and that’s how he’s preparing to come back whenever that is. That’s the only thing that matters.

"Everything else will take care of itself. But in moments like this when you can stick together and be a team and not distance yourself, that goes a long way and he does a great job of that."

Tatum suffered from the Achilles earlier in his career than players like Kobe Bryant or Kevin Durant did, which could lead to an even quicker return than the one year of action both players missed.

However, due to the nature of the injury and its athletically draining effects, he will need to be extra cautious to return as close to full strength as possible. While Tatum nor Mazzulla may not like it, it might be the best path forward for everyone involved.

