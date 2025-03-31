Celtics Center Luka Kornet Added to Injury Report Ahead of Grizzlies Game
The 55-19 Boston Celtics will look to inch their 2024-25 season record closer to a 60-win season on Monday night, with a match against the sneakily-mid Memphis Grizzlies.
But Boston could be facing Memphis without two critical pieces.
Per the latest league injury report, four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) and center Luke Kornet (non-COVID-19 illness) are both questionable to suit up. Noa Dalzell of CLNS echoes the news:
Only three Celtics players have already been ruled out for Boston as of this writing — two-way players JD Davison, Miles Norris, and Drew Peterson.
Luckily for Boston, the Grizzlies are in more of a freefall than their 44-30 record might indicate.
On Friday, Memphis fired former six-year head coach Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in its season, replacing him on an interim basis with one of his former assistants, 2024 EuroCup champion Tuomas Iisalo.
The Grizzlies had dropped four of their last five games before dropping Jenkins, although the team was without two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant for all of this contests, plus key bench big Brandon Clarke, who's out for the year with a right knee PCL sprain.
For Memphis, the Grizzlies will be missing Clarke and rookie point guard Zyon Pullin. Pullin is recuperating from a right patellar tendon surgery.
As The Ringer's Michael Pina noticed, Memphis has gone just 11-21 in games against clubs with records above .500 this season. The Grizzlies have built up their impressive record mostly by beating the teams they're supposed to beat, having posted a 33-9 record against sub-.500 squads.
The Grizzlies boast the NBA's fourth-best net rating overall this season, but theirmiddling net rating this month may be more indicative of the team Boston is facing on Monday night.
Missing Kornet could prove costly for Boston.
The 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 5.6 points on 67.5 percent shooting from the field and 69.4 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals in 66 bouts for Boston (12 starts), across 18.3 minutes per — his most prolific output with the reigning champs.
He's been a part of Boston since midway through the 2021-22 season, and could be in line for a raise as an unrestricted free agent this summer.
