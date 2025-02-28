Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Cavaliers? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are trying to get the bad taste out of their mouth that they were left with from their trip to Detroit. They got smacked by the Pistons 117-97.
It was an embarrassing loss for them that saw them allow Malik Beasley to score 26 points and drop six 3-point shots on them. Now, Boston has to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs are the top team in the Eastern Conference. They have held that top spot for most of the season, with the Celtics trailing them in the second spot.
After the huge loss to the Pistons, the Celtics come into this matchup with the Cavs 6.5 games behind them for the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference.
Winning this game on Friday night would help them make up some ground. There was some question whether or not they would have Jaylen Brown for this game, though.
Brown was listed as questionable due to a left thigh contusion. He will play in this game.
Health continues to be the biggest issue for the Celtics as they try to make up ground. They are more worried about staying healthy when the playoffs get here than they are about being totally healthy right now.
Brown is not just one of the best players that the Celtics have, but he is one of the best players in the league. He's in the running for an All-NBA spot this season.
Brown is the guy who guards the best perimeter player that the Celtics play every single game. He deserves more credit for this defense than he gets.
The Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the entire NBA when they are healthy. When everyone is available, they can score from anywhere on the court at any given time.
Brown is on a mission to prove that he deserves more credit than he gets from the national media. His numbers prove that he should be more talked about.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
