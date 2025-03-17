Celtics Could Be Without Both Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown vs Nets
The Boston Celtics may be without both of their superstars in Tuesday's rematch against the Brooklyn Nets.
After leaving the contest early Sunday, Jaylen Brown will not play in the second consecutive Nets game, per Celtics insider Noa Dalzell.
Dalzell also reported that Tatum may join last year's Finals MVP on the sideline. He is now on the injury report as questionable with right knee tendinopathy, which he has been battling for most of the season.
With only a few games to go until the playoffs, the Celtics need to win every game they can with the rest of the top-heavy East gaining traction.
In Sunday’s contest that became just a little too close for comfort, Boston eeked out a 115-113 victory.
Brown only logged 24 minutes and added eight points in the effort. Tatum put up 20 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in 36 minutes.
Although it is never a good time for an injury, the Celtics can consider themselves lucky that Kristaps Porzingis made his long-awaited return Sunday after sitting out the past eight games. He will continue to take on the additional minutes with Brown now out and hopefully can keep playing like he did in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s victory.
Not only did Porzingis lead the team in scoring with 24, but 14 of those points came in a decisive last quarter as Brooklyn started to get close to stealing a game from the defending champions.
No Tatum on Tuesday would be a huge blow to Boston, but especially with the kind words Porzingis said about him Sunday, fans should be shocked if the superstar doesn’t play.
“It starts with JT,” said Porzingis after the game, “he wants to play all the games and you know he kind of sets the example for the team.”
The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Celtics this season, but the team has continued to come together time after time and display their depth despite the ailments.
Tuesday will be an opportunity for Boston to secure a third consecutive victory and win the eighth of their last nine games. All fans can do now is hope that Tatum will once again suit up for the Celtics.
