Predicting Rest of Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
The reigning champion Boston Celtics (61-21 in the regular season) appear to have their sights set on making this ongoing first round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic (41-41) a quick series.
Boston currently paces Orlando 2-0, having won its two games at home by an impressive average of 13 points.
But Orlando managed to give the Celtics a scare on Wednesday, managing a semi-impressive single-digit loss, 109-100, while pouncing on banged-up Boston a bit without six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum incurred a bone bruise during the Celtics' 103-86 Game 1 victory, and sat out Game 2.
During his weekly appearance on 98.5 FM The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" show (as recapped by fan @JoelDehls), head coach Joe Mazzulla indicated Tatum dropped an ominous adjective.
"He's dealing with a severe bone bruise and he's day-to-day," Mazzulla said. "He's progressively gotten a little bit better each day, and yesterday he went through all the protocols and did everything he could possibly do up until the last possible moment to try and play, and just wasn't able to do it, but he'll go back at it again today, and is in the day-to-day process right now."
Luckily, the reigning Finals MVP was available to answer the call with Tatum out for Game 2.
Per Justin Turpin of WEEI, four-time Celtics All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown managed to step up in Tatum's absence, pacing the club's offensive attack. Brown ruminated on how he approached the action without Tatum.
“No different," Brown said of his approach to the series sans Tatum. "Obviously, JT is the offensive leader of our team. We all kind of play off of him. But on any given night, I can rise to the occasion. I just do what the team needs me to do. I've taken that mentality."
While playing 42 minutes in the 109-100 victory on Wednesday, the 6-foot-6 Cal product scored 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor (5-of-7 from long range) and 7-of-8 shooting from the foul line, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out five dimes, and swiped a steal.
Center Kristaps Porzingis has leaned in heavily on rim protection and scoring inside the post in this series. He had a scary moment on Wednesday night, where he had to head for the locker room and get stitches on his forehead following a cut that drew blood.
Six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday has also been prioritizing defense. Two-time All-Defensive guard Derrick White has also managed to submit a superlative two-way night.
The banged-up Magic just don't seem to have enough weapons to combat this experienced Celtics team, even with injuries to Tatum, Brown and Holiday potentially impacting their efficacy (and, in the case of Tatum, his availability).
Orlando is badly missing 2024 All-Defensive Team starting point guard Jalen Suggs, and has been struggling to replicate his output on either side of the hardwood. Star small forward Franz Wagner hasn't been able to nail a jumper consistently. All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero has been solid, but without enough weapons along the perimeter, this team seems doomed to die a quick death in this series.
Look for the Magic to make enough of a push in Game 3 to best Boston in Orlando, likely sans Tatum. After that, the Celtics should sew this up 4-1, when the series shifts back to TD Garden for Game 5.
