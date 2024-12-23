Celtics Could Turn to Former Guard to Bolster Roster Depth
The Boston Celtics will likely be one of the few teams who will not be active as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. And why should they? The Celtics are stacked from top to bottom in their roster and have great odds of going back-to-back.
Boston could be the last team standing again, but a minor change could come to their roster. Others will be trying to get where Boston went last season, and they will need to do all they can to stay there. Because of that, a minor change can be in the works, and it could involve one of their former players back on the team.
ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks appeared on the Celtics Talk podcast and said that the Celtics could go after their one-time guard, Lonnie Walker IV.
"You're going to hear probably a lot about Lonnie Walker IV over the next five, six weeks here because he's got a buyout in his contract in Europe," Marks explained. "I talked to his agent when I was driving up to Orlando and he's like, 'He's playing awesome.' For Europe, he's on a great streak as far as playing over there. So that's a name.
"He was in (the Celtics') camp. (They) know him. He knows the system. He can come in, and without the expectations that he has to play. But it's a nice insurance policy for a guy that you can throw in a playoff game because he's been there before."
Walker, 26, last played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season. Prior to taking his talents overseas, he spent this past preseason with the Celtics. Walker was unable to get a guaranteed contract over the summer but signed an Exhibit-10-day deal with the Celtics in August.
Shortly after the end of the 2024 preseason, the Celtics decided to waive him.
If Marks's statements are true, the Celtics could move for Walker to improve their backcourt. Walker played well for the Celtics, and it was assumed someone would snag him after Boston waived him.
That was not the case, and he took his talents overseas. Walker was solid in his brief stint in Boston, scoring 20 points in 30 minutes against the Toronto Raptors in the final preseason game.
Whether or not the Celtics pull the trigger, they should be in a great spot to make another deep playoff run.
More Celtics: Surprise Celtics Backcourt Combo Doing Its Best Splash Brothers Impression This Season