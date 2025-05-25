Celtics Could Use Creative Way to Get Around Jayson Tatum Injury
The Boston Celtics suffered a major loss during their series against the New York Knicks, and it was not the series loss to the Knicks, but rather a devastating injury to their franchise superstar, Jayson Tatum.
While diving on a loose ball during Game 4, Tatum's Achilles ended up torn, which left the forward rolling on the floor in pain and the future of the franchise cloudy.
He is now set to miss most if not all of the next season, which ends much of the hope of a series a playoff run.
Given the fact that the Celtics were at the second apron cap-wise, it always appeared likely that the team would undergo roster turnover to shed salary from the payroll.
Players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are going to be on the trade block, with Derrick White and Jaylen Brown also being available for trade in order to retool the roster and acquire additional assets.
There could be some relief coming to the Celtics due to Tatum's injury that will likely not be a difference maker in the upcoming season, but could give a key rotational player an audition year.
According to Brian Robb of Mass Live, Boston could apply for a disabled player exception that could allow for cap room for a key player to be added.
"Tatum is set to make $54.1 million next year as every dollar will still count against the cap despite Tatum’s injury, a tough reality in the NBA. Boston could apply for a disabled player exception but that wouldn’t help with cap relief. Instead, it would give Boston some potential extra spending power if they want to use it," Robb wrote in a story about Boston's future moves.
"If a player is seriously injured, his team can apply for the disabled-player exception to replace him. An NBA-designed physician would have to determine that the player is 'substantially more like than not' to be out through June 15 next season for it to be granted.
"The latest Boston could apply for this exception is January but they certainly wouldn’t do it before knowing Tatum is definitely going to be out for the year.
"The fact Boston’s payroll and luxury tax bill is so high now makes it unlikely they would even use it unless they are cutting substantial salary elsewhere via trades. If Boston ends up applying for it, they would get a $14.1 million exception that could be used on a one-year deal or via a trade exception for a player on an expiring deal."
Considering how few teams have cap space to sign free agents, there could be a promising, young role player available for that $14 million exception, which would have a season to prove their value to the Celtics for when Tatum is fully healthy.
The Celtics would obviously prefer additional cap relief given their status as a taxpayer, but it could give the team an opportunity to acquire a player who could hang around for the team's next title challenge.
