Celtics Could Part With Star Guard to Land Defensive Antagonizer
The Boston Celtics are going to have some changes with their roster next season. The same team that won the title in 2023-24 and came back in 2024-25 will not be returning next year.
The main reason for that is the large luxury tax bill that the Celtics are going to be facing this summer. They have a ton of money that they owe for the contracts on the books, as well as a repeater tax penalty.
New owner Bill Chisholm is likely going to want to shed some salary, so Brad Stevens has to find a way to do that while keeping the team competitive.
Jrue Holiday is a name that has come up a lot in a potential trade. He is 35 years old and is owed a ton of money over the next three years, over $104 million.
That large cap figure is a big reason why the Celtics could look to get rid of Holiday. The Celtics could look to send him to the Houston Rockets.
A package for Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and draft assets could be in the cards for the Celtics. While that's not very desirable from Boston's point of view, they may not have many options.
Not many other teams want a 35-year-old point guard coming off one of his worst seasons when he's owed that much money. That doesn't make much sense for a lot of other teams to do.
The Celtics are likely going to try to move Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis the most out of any other players. Those two guys are the most unreliable when it comes to the starting lineup.
What kind of return they can get for those players is unclear. The Celtics might not be able to worry about the return, though.
When they owe as much money as they do in the luxury tax, they might just try to salary dump some of these players. That's one of the issues that they have to consider.
Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Not Viewed as No 1 Player to Step Up With Jayson Tatum Injured
