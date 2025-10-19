Celtics Cut Ties with 3 Players, Appear to Set Roster Ahead of Season Start
The Boston Celtics appear to be shoring up their roster heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, which officially tips off on Tuesday.
Boston's first matchup is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tilt Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
More news: Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Gets Honest on Adjusting to Bench Role
Per the NBA’s transactions log, the Celtics have cut a pair of Exhibit 10 training camp signings in swingman Aaron Scott and power forward Hason Ward. After re-signing former two-way rookie swingman RJ Luis Jr. to an Exhibit 10 deal of his own Saturday, Boston waived him pretty much instantly.
With these moves, Boston now has a 17-man roster heading into the year. The Celtics boast 14 players on their 15-man standard roster, and all three of their two-way players.
Anticipated starting center Neemias Queta and third-year forward Jordan Walsh are both on partly guaranteed contracts. It appears likely that Queta, at least. will earn a fully guaranteed agreement. Walsh may need to further prove his mettle this season.
More news: Celtics Receive Bleak Prediction Ahead of New Season
As Boston angles to cut costs this season (the Celtics are still hovering a smidge above the NBA's punitive first luxury tax apron, as of this writing), the team will likely avoid bringing in a 15th player too early into the year.
Luis, Scott and Ward will now head to Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Should they stay with the program for at least 60 days, all three will become eligible for contract extensions for as much as $85,300.
Getting to Know the New Maine Celtics
Scott, a 6-foot-7 guard out of St. John's, helped propel the club to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He didn't see any preseason action with Boston, but did appear in two Summer League games for the Celtics in Las Vegas this year. He averaged 11.8 minutes per.
Ward went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2024, ultimately joining the Maine Celtics for his inaugural pro season, 2024-25, after a stint with Canadian club the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Across 34 games (six starts) with Maine last year, Ward averaged 8.4 points on .684/.500/.695 shooting splits, 6.8 boards, 1.9 blocks, 1.4 dimes and 0.8 swipes per.
Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year and an All-American Second Teamer with St. John's, averaged 18.2 points on .439/.336/.747 shooting splits, 7.2 boards, 2.0 dimes, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks a game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.