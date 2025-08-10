Celtics Cut Young Forward Ahead of Training Camp
In this story:
The Boston Celtics have cut two-way power forward Miles Norris, per a team announcement.
As Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog notes, Boston will still apparently retain rookie center Amari Williams and new trade acquisition RJ Luis.
More news: Celtics Rival Exec Gets Brutally Honest About Roster
For now, only Luis and No. 57 draft pick Max Shulga is officially inked to a two-way contract.
More news: Multiple Former Celtics Stars Could Join Western Conference Powerhouse=
Latest Celtics News:
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified