Celtics Cut Young Forward Ahead of Training Camp

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have cut two-way power forward Miles Norris, per a team announcement.

As Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog notes, Boston will still apparently retain rookie center Amari Williams and new trade acquisition RJ Luis.

For now, only Luis and No. 57 draft pick Max Shulga is officially inked to a two-way contract.

This story will be updated...

