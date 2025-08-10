Multiple Former Celtics Stars Could Join Western Conference Powerhouse
Multiple former Boston Celtics players could link up with a rising Western Conference powerhouse as free agency continues.
Boston has been in a state of relative disarray this summer, as team president and general manager has utterly transformed his roster to save money.
After the Celtics' best player, six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, tore his Achilles tendon in the final few minutes of Game 4 in an eventual six-game playoff series defeat to the New York Knicks, it signaled the end of the core group that had won the club a championship in 2024.
Gone are starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, plus reserve center Al Horford, and even summer trade acquisition Georges Niang — who came and went in the Porzingis deal.
Sixth man center/power forward Al Horford remains an unsigned free agent, but it seems likely he'll be joining the Golden State Warriors whenever they resolve their ongoing contract negotiations with restricted free agent power forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Horford isn't the only recent Celtic who's apparently a top target for Golden State,
Guards De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II are expected to join Horford in Golden State whenever the Kuminga situation is resolved. For now, the Warriors have only 10 standard roster players signed, and will need 14 by the start of the 2025-26 season.
Several Free Agent Ex-Celtics Could Join Golden State
Former Celtics Sixth Man of the Year combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, who spent his last season with the Washington Wizards, and ex-Boston swingman Javonte Green — who wrapped up 2024-25 with the Cleveland Cavaliers — are also reportedly being considered for a slot with the Warriors, per Fischer.
Sharpshooting bench guard Seth Curry, younger brother of 11-time All-NBA superstar point guard Stephen Curry, is also a contender.
Given the Warriors' anticipated glut of guards, a defense-first wing athlete like Green might be an intriguing fit — although his injury history and limited offense (beyond his ability to make the occasional corner trey off the catch).
Brogdon is a solid two-way contributor, even at age 32, and could help enhance the Warriors' anticipated high-IQ passing even more.
Beyond Curry and fellow future Hall of Famers Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, a Golden State club that adds Horford and Brogdon could rank among the most lethal distributing squad in the league next year.
