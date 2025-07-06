Celtics, Damian Lillard Have Mutual Interest in Blockbuster Signing
The Boston Celtics have their work cut out for them as NBA free agency is in full effect.
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been traded away and Jayson Tatum will likely be out for most of, if not all, the upcoming regular season. A move that reportedly has mutual interest also involves superstar Damian Lillard, who is also set to miss significant time with an Achilles tear, but would position the Celtics in a much better spot for the future beyond next season.
Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Lillard is considering the move to the East Coast.
”According to an NBA source, Lillard would consider signing with the Celtics, and the Celtics are indeed interested,” said Washburn. “A few years ago, Lillard wasn’t so keen on coming to Boston when the Trail Blazers were considering trading him. This time, however, he’s open to Boston and he has a close friendship with [Jayson Tatum], as they played together on the 2020 Team USA in Tokyo.”
The friendship will likely grow stronger as the two are going through similar recovery processes from their injuries. Both are also two of the most exciting players in basketball when healthy.
Lillard is coming off of a 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game season. He secured his ninth All-Star nod and shot 44.8% from the field on 37.6% from three, his most efficient year from beyond the arc since the 2020-21 campaign.
The roster could use an upgrade like Lillard, but the point guard will be 35 years old later this month. His age, paired with the known setbacks when coming back from something as severe as an Achilles tear are worth mentioning for a Celtics team that is likely looking to get younger and more explosive.
For both Lillard and Tatum, only time will tell how they recover, but assuming that they rely on each other during this arduous process, perhaps teaming up towards the end of the 2025-26 season or beyond results in even more chemistry than a typical veteran signing.
