Celtics Named 'Loser' of Early NBA Free Agency
Coming into free agency, everyone knew that the Boston Celtics needed to shed salary. Those around the NBA expected them to do whatever it takes to get below the second apron.
Trading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis was the most likely way for them to be able to do that, and that's what Brad Stevens elected to do almost immediately.
Despite accomplishing those goals, the Celtics haven't done much to actually improve the roster. Bringing Anfernee Simons back in the trade for Holiday is about the only meaningful addition they've made thus far.
Because of this lack of roster movement, they have been named as one of the losers in free agency's first week. It's not just about what they haven't gained on the roster that puts them on that list.
In addition to shipping off the two starters, the Celtics have also lost Luke Kornet to the Spurs. That means that they don't really have an answer at the starting center spot.
They could have turned to Al Horford to man that spot for a year, but it looks like he is about to either retire or sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors. That leaves them with either Neemias Queta or Luka Garza as the starter.
Losing four significant pieces from last year's roster is anything but ideal. Boston might be looking to shed even more salary as well, so that they avoid a big repeater tax penalty.
There is still plenty of time in free agency for the Celtics to make some good moves. They have been interested in signing Damian Lillard since he got waived by the Bucks.
Adding him to the roster for a run in the 2026-27 season could make them title contenders once again. Tatum should be fully healthy by that point, as well.
Right now, the Celtics have to find a way to get a starting-caliber center before the season starts. Otherwise, they are going to struggle just to make the playoffs next season as they await Tatum's return.
