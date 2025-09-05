Celtics’ Derrick White Embracing Underdog Mentality This Season
The Boston Celtics are not expected to contend for a championship next season. Part of it is the fact that they no longer have Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis on the roster.
A larger part is the fact that Jayson Tatum will miss the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Not having their best player is why a lot of pundits and experts don't see Boston as a threat.
Boston is going to be an underdog for the first time in the last few years, a role that guard Derrick White is embracing fully heading into the season.
Derrick White is glad the Celtics are looked at as underdogs
While speaking on his White Noise podcast, White talked about how much he is embracing this new role that the Celtics will be taking on.
“We’ve got a lot of talent, and we’ve got a great coaching staff, so it’s going to be a fun year," White said. "[This is the] first time since I’ve been in Boston that people, like, don’t believe in us, so that’s a fun spot for me to be in, for sure. It’s kind of where I’ve always done my best, actually.”
White has played in the NBA Finals twice, winning one title since he joined the Celtics. Since he's been in Boston, this team has been looked at as one of the favorites to win the championship almost every year.
The Celtics will need role players to step up in order to make the playoffs
If Boston is going to make the playoffs, it needs some role players to step up in a big way. White will have to take a step up when it comes to his offensive game and his consistency.
White isn't the only one who needs to play well. They need whoever the starting center is going to be to look competent right out of the gate. Sam Hauser needs to expand his defensive capabilities, too.
Last year with the Celtics, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
