Kristaps Porzingis Has No Idea How Celtics Will Replace Him This Season
The Boston Celtics lost two quality centers over the offseason, with Kristaps Porzingis getting dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in a salary dump. At the same time, Al Horford, per several reports, is headed to The Bay with the Golden State Warriors.
The organization had expressed interest in keeping Horford at the start of the offseason, but he reportedly wants to try a different challenge.
Now, the Celtics lost both of their centers and are left with limited options at the big man position.
Porzingis was a key member of the 2024 NBA Championship roster, giving Boston plenty of minutes as a rebounder and floor-spacer.
He expressed his desire to return for another season in Boston, a city where he became beloved. Still, the Celtics faced some challenging cap space problems, forcing the team to trade away expensive veterans for lower salary players.
Porzingis, who had one year left on his deal worth more than $20 million, was a clear candidate for a trade, although some in NBA circles expected the Celtics to include an asset in any trade for the center.
Boston did not need to attach a draft pick in the deal; instead, they got back a 2031 second-round pick and Georges Niang, who was later dealt to the Utah Jazz.
With no Porzingis or Horford, the Celtics only have Luka Garza, Neemiaas Queta, and Amari Williams left on the depth chart.
In an interview with BasketNews, a European-based basketball news outlet, Porzingis gave his thoughts on who should start for Boston at center.
"Starter? Good question," Porzingis told Edvinas Jablonskis of BasketNews.
"Who else is there? I don't know, I haven't thought about their roster, honestly.
"But what I will say is (Neemias Queta) has been getting better each year. And Coach Mazzulla has been pretty tough on him. And I believe he's getting to a point where he deserves some real minutes, some real rotation minutes."
Queta has spent two seasons in Boston, playing in 90 games and averaging 13.3 minutes per appearance.
He averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists during his time with Boston.
With Garza and Williams still unproven at the NBA level, Queta is set to take on a significant role next season and potentially showcase his worth as a starting big man.
