Celtics Forward Listed as Potential Breakout Player For Remainder of Season
The Boston Celtics are one of the best and most dominant teams in the NBA this season. They have high aspirations this season as they look to return to where they ended last season—at the top.
The Celtics have a chance to compete for a handful of more seasons, as they are young and have a ton of talent for years to come. Many of their top players are south of the age of 30.
Boston is in a good spot, but if they want to take the next step in becoming a dynasty, their young players will need to take a leap as soon as this season. The Celtics have plenty of players who can do just that, but Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report tagged second-year forward Jordan Walsh as a player who desperately needs to break out in 2025.
"As if winning the 2024 championship wasn't enough, the Boston Celtics have now gotten a breakout season from 26-year-old backup point guard Payton Pritchard (15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 42.5 percent from three).
"There's not a lot of young talent on this veteran-heavy roster, although Walsh's playing time has increased now in his second season.
"Boston won't need much from the 6'7" forward this year, assuming there aren't any big roster shakeups at the trade deadline.
"The Celtics are already projected to be $20 million above the second apron for next season, however. If the team is forced to move a high-priced veteran this summer, Walsh may be needed to play a bigger role off the bench in 2025-26."
Walsh has been limited this season for the Celtics. He is averaging 1.7 points per game, 0.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 steals while shooting 34 percent from the field in 8.8 minutes of action and 26 games.
Walsh was solid in his last outing, playing vital minutes against the Toronto Raptors on New Year's Eve, although it was a blowout.
In 12 minutes, he recorded 10 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field, one rebound, and two assists.
The Celtics have a chance to extend their dominant run, which could happen if Walsh takes the next step in his development. Boston selected Walsh with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
He signed a four-year, $7.6 million contract with Boston.
