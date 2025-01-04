Celtics Nab International Shooting Wing in New NBA Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics are all about titles. Over the past few seasons, they've had a great chance to win it all, and they did so last season after years of shortcomings.
That is the standard for the Celtics, and as they try to do the same this year, they know better than anyone that it all starts in the draft. Many of their core players, including their two best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, are from the draft.
The draft is essential for developing talent and getting cornerstone players. While the Celtics may not need those types of players right now, they can still find some talent in the draft.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report created a mock draft, made full two-round predictions, and has the Celtics selecting star French forward Noah Penda in the early second round.
"At 19 years old, Noah Penda has started 16 games this year in Pro A. International scouts will be drawn to his versatility, not necessarily his scoring projection, which is hampered by creation and athletic limitations.
"Instead, improved shooting (36.2 percent 3PT), passing and defensive playmaking have helped the 6'8" forward generate interest this draft cycle after a strong showing over the summer at the U20 European Championships."
Penda is currently playing for Le Mans Sarthe Basket in the French league.
He is a big-bodied forward from France who has the size and length for the NBA game. However, he will have to continue improving his speed and overall athletics.
According to draft notes, he is a crafty offensive player who can handle the ball when needed. He has the range in his hoper and can face up and drive the ball. Penda is not much of an above-the-rim player but has a knack for scoring around the basket and over length.
Nonetheless, Penda is a good cutter, moves well off the ball, fines space in the defense, and is a solid rebounder who can carve out space in the lane.
The Celtics are in a good spot as we approach the halfway mark of the season. They are currently 26-9, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference. They're 4.5 games back of the No. 1 seed and are expected to make another deep playoff run.
The Celtics may not get a sexy pick in the draft, but eventually, they can be difference-makers for the team in due time.
