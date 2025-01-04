Celtics News: Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Struggles With Erratic Injury Recovery
The Boston Celtics have seen some major injuries take place this season, even if they haven't been significant enough to force players out of the lineup. But it seems that every other day or so, one starter is forced to miss time.
One player whose injury history is always talked about is center Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis made his return to the Celtics lineup a few weeks ago but his presence on the court has been a little bit inconsistent.
Following a win over the Houston Rockets, the Celtics big man opened up about the struggles he is still facing. His time on the floor has been a bit erratic and he addressed that part.
“I still haven’t been in my best shape this season yet, so it’s a little bit tough — but happy to be healthy, and working my way to feeling better and better each game.”
Porzingis missed the majority of the postseason for the Celtics last season but was able to return for the NBA Finals against Dallas. His presence within the lineup changes everything for Boston, giving them a great two-way player at all times.
While his injury history can be concerning, the Celtics believe that he fits right in with the rest of the group. Boston has been dominant since Porzingis came over to the team and they are one of the favorites to win it all once again.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla even reflected on how Porzingis has come back from the injury.
“It’s tough for (Porziņģis) because he’s going through a transition of coming (back) in (the lineup),” Mazzulla said. “But I thought his defense in the second half was tremendous. I thought we went to a couple things that kind of got him going a little bit on some pindowns and got him comfortable. I thought for his first game back, I thought he was great. He really helped us, especially defensively, in the second half.”
For the Celtics, Porzingis gives them an extra piece to the puzzle that they were lacking for many years. His ability to step out behind the 3-point line also helps the Boston offense thrive completely and it's opened things up for them.
It may be a little touch and go to get through the season but as long as Boston is healthy come playoff time, they will be a very tough out.
