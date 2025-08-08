Celtics GM Brad Stevens Explains Decision to Extend Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics extended head coach Joe Mazzulla, the leader of the team that won the 2024 championship.
Mazzulla stepped in as the team's head coach after Ime Udoka ended up parting ways with the franchise in 2022-23.
President of basketball operations Brad Stevens was the coach before Udoka, but he ended up taking an executive role and let Udoka handle the coaching duties.
Udoka ended up getting involved in an improper relationship with a female co-worker, leading to his suspension and eventual departure to the Houston Rockets.
Mazzulla took over in the interim and later signed a longer term deal with the Celtics. He eventually ushered the team to an NBA Championship.
Now, Boston has extended his contract — Stevens and the entire organization are committed to their coach going forward.
“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a press statement.
“He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach – including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship."
“Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”
Under the leadership of Mazzulla, the Celtics became a high-volume 3-point shooting team whose entire play style is centered around creating the best possible looks around the perimeter.
Through drive-and-kicks and intentional ball-movement, Boston lives and dies by their shot-making abilities, though they have enough talent to make this style work.
According to Cleaning the Glass, the Celtics ranked at the top in 3-point shooting frequency and non-corner 3-point shooting rate last year.
Also, Boston ranked sixth in effective field goal percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting accuracy. Considering the high volume of shots from deep, their effectiveness is good enough to make them an elite team.
Heading into the season without Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Mazzulla's coaching will get tested.
A season of over performing expectations would cement Mazzulla as one of the best coaches.
