Celtics Rumors: Insider Provides Massive Update on Potential $100 Million Trade
The Boston Celtics have been very busy this offseason with the moves that they have made. They have already traded two starters to other teams in an effort to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Brad Stevens made it clear that it was his number-one goal this offseason. It's not a goal he has achieved yet, as they are still around $20 million over the second apron.
Because of that, it seems they have been trying to reroute Anfernee Simons after getting him back in the trade for Jrue Holiday. It doesn't look like that is imminent, though.
Boston is still trying to find a new home for him, but they aren't in any rush to do so. According to Heavy Sports, the Celtics are keeping their eyes open for a trade partner, but aren't going to accept a bad deal just to part ways with him.
“You never know, but the team they have now is probably the team they’ll start the year with,” one GM said. “They could get themselves involved in some blockbuster. But they’re not in a hurry to make that move (on Simons).”
Simons is a good player and a good fit for the Celtics when it comes to on-court production. He is a great 3-point shooter who can get hot any night from beyond the arc.
For a team that launches more 3-pointers than any other team in the NBA, Simons would be a perfect fit. He is someone who doesn't need the ball in his hands to score.
Boston is hoping to shed Simons' salary, even though it is an expiring deal. If they can't, they'll have to find some other players to part ways with in order to get under the second apron.
Simons would certainly help the Celtics stay as contenders in the 2026-27 season, if he's still on the roster. Stevens will make that decision within the next couple of weeks.
This past season with the Trail Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
