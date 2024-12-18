Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Admits He Doesn't Watch NBA Games
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. Despite the fact that they are second in the Eastern Conference standings right now, they are still widely regarded as the best team in the NBA. They are the defending NBA Champions and look like they can win it again this season.
One of the biggest reasons why they are viewed as the favorites to win it again is because of the improvement in Joe Mazzulla as a head coach. He went from being a liability on the bench to being an asset. He has learned a lot in his two years as the head coach of the Celtics.
As part of that improvement, fans would assume that he spends a lot of time watching NBA games so he can learn more about what other teams do. Watching other games would give Mazzulla a better chance to scout. Instead, it doesn't look like that's what he likes to do.
In fact, Mazzulla had the strange admission that he actually doesn't watch NBA games. When he was asked about the ratings issue in the NBA that everyone seems to have a take on, he mentioned that he's part of the problem. Take a look.
This is surprising to some fans, but it shouldn't be. Mazzulla has a very busy schedule as the head coach of the Celtics. He has to get game plans together for each game and will watch certain clips. He doesn't have enough time to watch full NBA games with everything else he has going on.
Whatever he's doing seems to be working. The Celtics continue to be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Their best players continue to play like All-NBA guys. Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.2 points, nine rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 45 percent shooting. Jaylen Brown is putting up 23.8 points, six rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 44 percent shooting.
As long as those two players keep being the All-Star-caliber players that they are, Boston is going to be hard to beat. Mazzulla has done a good job of making sure that his team stays focused on the task at hand. They want nothing more than to repeat as champions.
If that means watching full NBA games isn't what helps Mazzulla get wins for his team, so be it.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Reveals Major Update on Latest Kristaps Porzingis Injury