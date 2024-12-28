Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Has Classic Response to Rout of Pacers
The Boston Celtics had a massive win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. They killed the Pacers 142-105 in a game that was never close at any point. Indiana never had a chance after Jaylen Brown had a career-high 44 points in this game because the Pacers failed to properly cover the three-point line.
Boston hasn't been playing the best basketball. Prior to the game against the Pacers, they had lost three of their last four games. They played an Indiana team that was coming into Boston on the second night of a back-to-back, so they were expected to lose that game.
A win is a win for Boston, and head coach Joe Mazzulla does not take them for granted. He knows that each win the team gets is valuable in their pursuit of catching the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the East. That would guarantee them home-court advantage until at least the NBA Finals.
When asked about the game, Mazzulla had some good insight as to why they were able to dismantle the Pacers in such a dominating fashion.
“The game is connected, and you can’t look at it from a static situation of it’s this side versus that side,” said Joe Mazzulla. “If you’re having live ball turnovers and not playing physical on the offensive end, it’s going to impact the other end. If you’re not doing things at the other end, it’s going to impact offense... I thought you saw just a better connectivity between both sides of the ball, to where we were able to keep them out of transition and keep them off the free throw line.”
The Celtics need to keep playing at that high level to catch the Cavs. They have another game against the Pacers on Sunday, this time in Indianapolis. While the game should be closer than it was on Friday night, the Celtics should feel pretty good about their chances against Indiana.
Indiana is still missing Aaron Nesmith, one of their best perimeter defenders and a former Celtic. He is their best perimeter defender and someone who can really shoot it from three. The Pacers might also be without Obi Toppin, who has been one of their best bench players.
Boston is still the most talented team in the Eastern Conference. They showed it on Friday and look to show it again on Sunday.
