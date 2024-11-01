Celtics-Hornets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
After dropping their first game of the season — a 135-132 overtime nailbiter to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday — the 4-1 Boston Celtics are hoping to return to their winning ways on Friday night at the Spectrum Center, against the 2-2 Charlotte Hornets.
How to Watch
Fans in Beantown can tune in via NBC Sports Boston. Fans elsewhere can check out the action on NBA League Pass and Fubo. Fans on the go can tune in via WFNZ 92.7 FM and 98.5 The Sports Hub. The bout tips off at 7 p.m. ET.
Odds
The reigning champs opened the day as -11.5 point favorites, but are currently "just" expected to win by -10.5 points, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.
Predictions
Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball has been great of late, but second-year forward Brandon Miller and pricey wing Miles Bridges are the X-factors. All-Defensive Boston guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, plus All-Star Celtics wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, will have their work cut out for them in containing this younger, versatile scorers.
That said, should Boston not get caught unaware, it seems likely to at least survive. But don't look for the Celtics to cover. 115-110, Boston.
More
The biggest question mark all year for Boston has been the allocation of minutes for its reserve centers, with Kristaps Porzingis ailing for the first few months of the season. Backup centers Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman have all been toggled around in various contests behind 38-year-old sixth man Al Horford, who's been starting in the stead of Porzingis. Horford, however, is sidelined Friday for rest, according to the NBA's latest injury report. Kornet brings the shooting, Tillman the defense against smaller frontcourt players, Queta the rim protection. Against a younger Hornets squad, Tillman or Queta make the most sense as fits.
This story will be updated...
