Celtics Star Ruled Out For First Game of Back-to-Back vs Hornets
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight, the first game of a back-to-back. They will be playing the Hornets in both games and will try to get back on track after dropping their last contest to the Indiana Pacers.
Boston has looked dominant so far this season and seemingly has picked up where they left things off last year. But they do have to be careful with how they manage the lineup throughout the season to avoid any crucial unnecessary injuries.
They will be playing this game against Charlotte tonight without one of their crucial players, big man Al Horford. Keith Smith of Spotrac has reported that Horford will miss tonight's game against Charlotte to load manage.
Horford has averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season. He has played in all five games for Boston, averaging 25 minutes a night.
While he isn't the same player that he used to be, Horford is still one of the more crucial pieces to this Celtics team. He is part of the glue that holds this entire unit together so the Celtics will miss him out on the court.
This will be the first game that the Celtics face former assistant coach Charles Lee since he left for the Hornets head coaching job. Lee was loved in Boston but found a good opportunity to take over in Charlotte.
We should expect a high-scoring affair tonight as the Celtics are shooting 51.6 3-point shot attempts per game to start the new season. It's the highest in the league so far and they are on pace to break the record average throughout an entire season.
Charlotte averages the fourth-most 3-point shot attempts in the NBA so shots could be flying in this game. Horford will be missed due to his ability to space the floor but Boston has to allow the veteran time to manage himself throughout the season.
Even with him missing in this game, the Celtics should have enough to hold off the Hornets in this contest. Boston is 4-1 on the season and they look like they are on a mission to repeat as NBA champions.
They look energetic on both ends of the floor and the rest of the league should be terrified. The team has been doing this without Kristaps Porziņģis as well, giving them more of an edge once he returns.