Celtics Injury Report: Boston Wing Exits Grizzlies Game with Concerning New Ailment
Boston Celtics backup forward Sam Hauser limped to the team's locker at TD Garden in the first half of the team's ongoing Friday matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, and seems likely to be out for the rest of the night.
Hauser is considered doubtful to return, due to what's being called right adductor tightness, per Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS.
Missing the 6-foot-8 Virginia product, who's effectively the team's eighth man, would adversely impact Boston's depth, especially given the health issues that have plagued frontcourt standouts Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford this year (they don't play the same position as Hauser, perhaps, but are more critical rotation pieces).
Through the 19 full games he's played for the reigning champs this year, Hauser is averaging 8.9 points on .446/.374/1.000 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists a night.
Dalzell adds that, with four of Boston's starting five (Porzingis sat out) coming off a narrow 111-105 victory against another East hopeful, the Milwaukee Bucks, deeper-bench reserve wings Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson may see more run in the contest's second half.
As of this writing, the visiting Grizzlies lead the Celtics at the break, 66-54. In 9:06 of action, Hauser scored zero points on 0-of-2 shooting from the field (both 3-point attempts), while logging a single rebound.
Only All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday has scored in double digits for Boston thus far, with 16 points on an inefficient 5-of-17 shooting from the floor (including a prolific 4-of-12 from long range, again in just the first half) and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, plus a rebound and a block.
All-Star Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, meanwhile, leads Memphis with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field (2-of-2 from deep), eight rebounds and seven assists. Starting center Brandon Clarke (12 points on 6-of-7 shooting) and All-Star power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13 points on 5-of-7 shooting) are the team's other double digit scorers.
Playing the second night of a back-to-back slate of games, against a tough playoff-bound opponent in the 15-8 Grizzlies, seems to be wearing on this veteran-laden Boston squad. The Celtics are looking to nab their 20th win of the season in their 24th game.
