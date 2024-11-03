Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Status For Hawks Matchup Revealed
Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown will miss his second consecutive game on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks due to a nagging hip flexor issue.
The Celtics announced the news on Sunday. They shared it via Twitter/X.
The Celtics also listed forward Sam Hauser on the injury report as probable with low back injury management and forward Kristaps Porziņģis as out due to left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation.
Porziņģis will be out for at least the next month.
Brown is dealing with a nagging hip flexor issue and is set to have a second MRI for the injury. He played in their first game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night but missed the second game on Saturday night.
The 28-year-old is one of the Celtics' best players, and that is why they were crowned champions last season. Brown is off to a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, as he is currently averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He has started the year off on a high note, so this hip injury could be a bummer for Boston.
It's unclear when this injury occurred, but he started to lack explosiveness in a recent game against the Indiana Pacers.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called him "day to day" moving forward.
Mazzulla also said that it is an injury that has been bothering Brown recently and something that "he has been playing through."
The Celtics are the deepest team in the league, so missing Brown for a handful of regular season games may not hurt them in the long run. However, if Brown is indeed out for an extended period of time, it could hurt Boston if things start to get a little tight in the Eastern Conference standings.
Brown has spent his entire career in the Northeast, as the Celtics drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
In his nine-year career, Brown has been an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, three-time NBA All-Star, All-NBA Second Team, and NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
The Georgia native has improved every year of his career, and his jump from his rookie season to now is why Boston is the juggernaut they are.
Brown has played in 546 games and has averaged 18.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in his career.
