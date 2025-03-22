Celtics' Jaylen Brown to Miss Multiple Games Due to Significant Injury
The Boston Celtics have announced that star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the next two games due to a significant injury. The team will re-evaluate him next week as he tries to make his return from the injury.
The team released the announcement on social media.
"Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior
impingement in his right knee. He’ll miss the next two games and will be reevaluated on Monday."
Brown has missed the past few games due to injury and this is the first real update that we have gotten. Boston hasn't skipped a beat without their star forward as they have won three straight games entering their contest tonight with the Utah Jazz.
This Celtics team seems to be clicking on all cylinders right now as we approach the postseason. But without Brown, they will have a tough time repeating as NBA Champions.
Brown offers Boston another legitimate two-way player to use each time out, alongside co-star Jayson Tatum. The duo is one of the best that the NBA has to offer and it helps Boston be one of the better teams around the league.
If Brown has to miss more than just the next few games, it could come back to hurt the Celtics' chances down the stretch. Boston is currently slotted in the No. 2 seed within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a seven-game lead over the New York Knicks.
The hope is that this injury isn't overly serious and that the team is holding Brown out of caution. Boston needs Brown on the floor to make sure that the team heads into the postseason with as much ammo as possible.
If this team is healthy, they should be seen as the favorites to win the East and potentially win the entire thing. But the fate of their season does rest in how serious this injury to Brown is.
