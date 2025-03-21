Celtics Players Most Likely to Leave Following Sale of Team
The Boston Celtics have been trying to find a buyer for the franchise since they won the NBA championship a year ago. It has been something that has been happening in the background for a while.
Wyc Grousbeck decided to sell the team after the Celtics won the title in June. He has been looking for the best fit for quite a while.
The Celtics will now sell to Bill Chisholm, who was born and raised as a Celtics fan and is from the Boston area. The other members of his ownership group are also from the Boston area.
Now that the Celtics officially have a new owner, fans can turn their attention to what the roster will look like under his ownership. Will he decide to keep it together, or will he shed salary?
If he decides to do the latter, there are a couple of Celtics who are the most likely candidates to be moved. Both of them are rather expensive.
Jrue Holiday is one of them. He is 34 years old and is having the worst offensive season he's had in quite a while. He also is going to be making a ton of money in the next couple of years.
Next year, Holiday will make $32.4 million, as well as $34.8 million in 2026-27. He also has a player option worth $37.2 million in 2027-28 when he is 37 years old.
Moving Holiday would make the most sense if they are trying to cut salary. They already have Payton Pritchard waiting behind him to take over the starting point guard spot.
The other candidate to be moved on the Celtics is Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has not been healthy since being traded to Boston before last season started.
Porzingis has played in just 91 games in the last two seasons combined. He also is an expensive contract.
He will make $30.7 million next year before becoming a free agent. They could decide to trade him as an expiring contract to lower the amount of salary they owe.
Those are by far the two biggest candidates to be moved in the offseason now that they have a new owner.
