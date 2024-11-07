Celtics Injury Report: Joe Mazzulla Reveals Timeline for Jaylen Brown Return
Three-time Boston Celtics All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown has missed his club's last three games with a hip strain.
Speaking before Boston's ongoing matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, third-year Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a new insight into the recovery timeline for the 2024 Finals MVP.
Mazzulla suggested that Brown should be considered day-to-day moving forward, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Through his first six healthy contests, the 6-foot-6 UC Berkeley product is averaging 25.7 points on .400/.267/.809 shooting splits, 7.2 boards, 3.8 dimes, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Without Brown (and starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who's on the shelf for at least the first few months of the 2024-25 regular season), Boston has gone 2-0. The reigning champs have won their last two bouts by an average of 20 points. This 7-1 Celtics squad is a deep, well-oiled machine.
With Brown sidelined, Boston has opted to employ a twin towers big man tandem, adding Neemias Queta alongside Al Horford in the frontcourt, while moving 6-foot-8 All-NBA superstar Jayson Tatum to Brown's small forward spot.
This story will be updated...
