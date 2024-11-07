Inside The Celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Joe Mazzulla Reveals Timeline for Jaylen Brown Return

The three-time All-Star has missed Boston's last three games.

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Three-time Boston Celtics All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown has missed his club's last three games with a hip strain.

Speaking before Boston's ongoing matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, third-year Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a new insight into the recovery timeline for the 2024 Finals MVP.

Mazzulla suggested that Brown should be considered day-to-day moving forward, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Through his first six healthy contests, the 6-foot-6 UC Berkeley product is averaging 25.7 points on .400/.267/.809 shooting splits, 7.2 boards, 3.8 dimes, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.

Without Brown (and starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who's on the shelf for at least the first few months of the 2024-25 regular season), Boston has gone 2-0. The reigning champs have won their last two bouts by an average of 20 points. This 7-1 Celtics squad is a deep, well-oiled machine.

With Brown sidelined, Boston has opted to employ a twin towers big man tandem, adding Neemias Queta alongside Al Horford in the frontcourt, while moving 6-foot-8 All-NBA superstar Jayson Tatum to Brown's small forward spot.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
