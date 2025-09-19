Celtics Insider Makes Bold Season Prediction About Payton Pritchard
The Boston Celtics are a team that is going to look massively different from the way they have in the last couple of years. They will have three new starters this season thanks to a flurry of offseason moves.
After trading Jrue Holiday, the Celtics will likely end up starting Payton Pritchard at the point guard spot. He is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, so he is someone who is looking for a nice transition into a starting role.
The Celtics are confident that Pritchard is ready for this moment. One Celtics insider has a very bold prediction for how his first season as a starter will play out.
Celtics insider predicts possible All-Star season for Payton Pritchard
Celtics insider Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston believes that Pritchard has a chance to make the All-Star team now that he has a new role with the team.
“Last season, Pritchard averaged 19 points, 5.3 assists, and five rebounds over 10 games played without Tatum. He was at 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in 19 contests without Jaylen Brown. If the Celtics outkick expectations early in the 2025-26 season, either Pritchard or Derrick White is making an All-Star team. The opportunity is there.”
It's certainly bold to predict that Pritchard will make the All-Star team in his first year as a starter. He hasn't had the responsibility of running a team yet.
The Celtics are hoping for a big year from Payton Pritchard
Pritchard is someone who has just been able to come off the bench and try to score. He hasn't needed to try to make his teammates better by running the offense. That changes this year.
This is going to be the chance for him to do that. Despite not having Jayson Tatum for the season because of a torn Achilles, the Celtics believe they can compete. They need Pritchard to be really good to make the playoffs.
Last season, coming off the bench, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
