Celtics' Jaylen Brown Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Child' for In-Game Diss
The Boston Celtics took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday to earn their ninth win of the season. But in the contest, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to throw some shade at Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Antetokounmpo went for a handshake but then pulled his hand back at the last second. It was an interesting incident mid-game and certainly got the attention of NBA fans.
After the game was over, Brown responded to the diss, calling the Bucks star forward a child.
"Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win and that's what we did tonight."
Brown made his return to the lineup after missing the past few games due to injury. He didn't seem amused by the actions of Antetokounmpo but the Celtics did get the last laugh with the win.
The veteran forward posted 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his return. His presence was felt in the game and it helped the Celtics get a massive win on the road.
Antetokounmpo said that the incident was a joke and that he was surprised to hear the reaction from Brown after the fact.
"This is who I am I play the game with fun, joy."
It was a comeback victory for Boston as they trailed the Bucks early on. However, once the third quarter hit, Boston blitzed the Bucks to take control of the game.
They outscored Milwaukee by 14 in the third quarter, showing some impressive second-half adjustments. This is now the second time that the Celtics have beaten the Bucks this season, showing dominance over what was expected to be competition in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee has spiraled to start the year and now holds a record of 2-8 with the loss. The Celtics took advantage of their poor defense in the second half to steal the win.
Boston has looked like one of the best teams in the NBA so both teams seem to be heading in completely opposite directions. After winning the title last season, the Celtics look like they've picked up where they left off.
The Celtics will now regroup and get ready for their next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. It will be the first game for Boston in the new NBA Cup, giving some extra meaning to a regular season contest.
