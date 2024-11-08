Celtics Should Be Excited About Latest Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
One of the biggest storylines that has been going around the NBA recently has been about the Milwaukee Bucks potentially trading away star froward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee has gotten off to a poor 2-6 start to the season and it has led to speculation about what they will do with their roster.
If the Bucks were to continue to struggle, a move of Antetokounmpo could make sense. Milwaukee is seen by many as one of the few teams in the Eastern Conference that could challenge the Boston Celtics.
Boston is clearly the favorite but when the Bucks are clicking, they can push the Celtics. These rumors should be music to the ears of the Celtics as Milwaukee moving Antetokounmpo would open more doors for Boston.
One of the latest updates comes from ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst. He says no trade will occur as of now.
"Teams have let the Bucks know in recent months they would make an offer for the Greek Freak if that day ever comes," Windhorst wrote. "But those are incoming calls, not outgoing and it's likely to remain that way."
Even if the Bucks don't want to trade Antetokounmpo, if they continue to struggle, it could force their hand. They haven't found any form of consistency over the last few seasons so making a big change like this could come down.
Before the season started, Antetokounmpo hinted that he could be dealt if the year didn't go smoothly. Milwaukee wants to win at a high level and so far, that hasn't been the case.
"Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, '(What) if this year doesn't go well?' Yeah, if we don't win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live," Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Sam Amick last month. "This is the world we're living in. It's everybody."
The Celtics can just sit back and let it all unfold. They have a stacked roster and are the favorites to repeat as NBA champions this season.
While they would love to get in on the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, it would be unlikely for the Bucks to do a deal with them. More than likely, he would be heading to a Western Conference team so Milwaukee wouldn't have to deal with him on a consistent basis.
