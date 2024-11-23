Celtics' Jaylen Brown Has Heartwarming Response to Finally Meeting His Childhood Hero
The Boston Celtics earned their fourth consecutive win of the season on Friday when they defeated the lowly Washington Wizards on the road, 108-96.
The Celtics were in control for most of the game, and they came out on top thanks to the play of their star guard, Jaylen Brown.
Brown showed up and showed out on Friday, recording 31 points on 11-for-27 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes of action. Brown was spectacular, and while the win was great, nothing came in comparison to meeting his childhood hero, scientist Bill Nye.
Nye was in attendance to watch his hometown team and had a moment to meet with the Celtics star. After the game, Brown couldn't help but share his meeting with Nye and what he meant to him regarding academics.
“I was just up thinking about my educational experience [and] it just crossed my mind. ‘Man, I gotta meet this guy,’” Brown said of his tweet name-checking a childhood hero. “His contributions to STEM and STEAM have been amazing and he made learning fun. Gowing up, I used to be excited when the teacher said we’d be watching Bill Nye today. Looking back on it, to shake his hand for helping me on my education journey, was pretty cool tonight.”
Brown is not only a spectacular player but a bookworm at heart. Brown launched the Bridge Program at MIT, which is "a 12-week summer leadership program for under-resourced high school students in the Boston area, centered around three core pillars: 1) Leadership and Activism, 2) Mental Health and Wellness, and 3) Sustainability, Innovation, and Technology.”
Bill Nye the Science Guy , a television program aired in syndication from 1993-99. The series used action and humor to educate audiences, especially younger viewers, on various scientific concepts. Many kids growing up during Brown's era watched Bill Nye at times during science class.
Nye most recently created a Netflix series titled Bill Nye Saves the World , which produced 25 episodes over three seasons from 2017 to '18. He served as host and brought in a rotating group of correspondents who helped present each episode.
The Celtics' trip to the nation's capital was successful. First, they met President Joe Biden, and at least one of the members met their childhood hero in the process.
The Celtics will look for their fifth consecutive win on Sunday over the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.
