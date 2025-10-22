Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Major Announcement Ahead of Season Opener
The Boston Celtics are set to start the 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday night, but Jaylen Brown made an incredible announcement on his personal Instagram account.
October 24th will officially be Jaylen Brown Day in Boston.
"It’s official," Brown wrote in his post, "October 24th is Jaylen Brown Day in Boston 🎉 thank you to @mayorwu and the council special thanks to my brothers @juicethegod and @_familyfirst_rp for helping me navigate the city 10/24 make sure you look a kid in the eye tell them you believe in them. Plenty of more work to do let’s all contribute more of our time to our community and to society.
Brown will turn 29 years old on Oct. 24 and is set to begin his 10th season in the Association.
The four-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP has done so much more for the city of Boston than bring an 18th banner to the rafters. Through the 7uice Foundation, Brown partners with "institutions, organizations and social change leaders to bridge the opportunity gap for youth in traditionally underserved communities."
The foundation has done so much for the community that Brown plays in, and much like what he is proving on the parquet, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Brown is coming off an average of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last season, good for his fourth All-Star honor.
Things will be much different this season, at least while superstar Jayson Tatum continues to recover from his torn Achilles, but it doesn't change the fact that the Eastern Conference is wide open. The Celtics are far from acting complacent with the 'gap year' that has been labeled from the greater basketball world.
The chance to prove the doubters wrong begins at home against the hampered Philadelphia 76ers. Paul George, Jared McCain, and Trendon Watford are all listed as out for Philly, while Brown is still listed as a game-time decision on Wednesday evening.
There is no telling what will transpire this season, but the new-look Celtics appear to have no shortage of fight in them.
