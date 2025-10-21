Celtics Insider Predicts Anfernee Simons to Be Traded This Season
Boston Celtics insider Jay King predicts the Celtics will trade point guard Anfernee Simons before the end of the 2025-26 NBA season.
The Celtics acquired Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason for All-Star Jrue Holiday during a summer full of salary shedding moves. Simons' name floated around the block for the remainder of the offseason, though he seems to be sticking around — at least for the beginning of the season.
"Following an offseason of salary cutting, the Celtics sit about $12.1 million above the luxury-tax threshold," wrote King. "They would be looking at a luxury-tax payment of about $39.5 million if they finish the regular season with their current roster. In a season of lower expectations, it might make sense for the new ownership group to avoid paying that much.
"If the Celtics can get out of the luxury tax entirely — and begin the process of resetting the repeater tax — they should do it. Even if they can’t find a Simons trade (or a series of trades) that would shed that much money, it would be smart to move him in another salary-cutting trade if they don’t consider him a part of the long-term future."
The Celtics could use Simons as a trade piece to meet one of several needs, both short and long term, in their team.
With Jayson Tatum out and their quality at center lacking, the Celtics could look to improve their frontcourt and their finances simultaneously by moving SImons. The guard is just 25 years old, and has put up respectable numbers as one of Portland's top options over the last three seasons.
In 2024-25, he averaged 19.3 points per night and racked up 4.8 assists per game through his 70 starts. In his previous two seasons, he averaged more than 20 points and shot 43.9 percent from the field.
Simons will remain a Celtic for the time being and will definitely see plenty of the floor with his new team. The Celtics begin their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
