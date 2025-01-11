Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Blunt Response to Kings Loss
The Boston Celtics suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Friday when they were defeated by the Sacramento Kings in front of their home crowd, 114-97.
It was a team performance that should not be duplicated moving forward. After the game, Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown didn't sugarcoat his feelings about the team's performance.
Brown told Celtics senior writer Taylor Snow how the team will be better moving forward, and it all starts by looking at the film.
“Film doesn't lie,” Brown said after a 28-point night. “Accept it. Just be better. Accept criticism well. Are you willing to be coached and come out and put your best foot forward? Do what your team needs you to do to win and be excellent at that. Anything that's ever been asked of me, I always try to lead by example, and we gotta do that as a unit. So, I'm looking forward to it. We've gotta continue to figure it out as a group. It's part of the journey. It might not be as pretty as some would like. But I believe in this team. I believe in these guys, and I think we'll be alright."
Brown was the only bright spot for the Celtics. He recorded 28 points, five assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block while shooting 9-for-19 from the field.
The Celtics were dominated in many facets throughout the game, particularly in the second half.
Things started to fall apart for the Celtics in the second half, starting with the turnovers. Boston had 15 turnovers in the entire game and shot poorly from the field once again.
They shot 40.5 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from three. Sacramento outrebounded them 56-43. The Kings' complete and utter domination in front of the Celtics fans was evident.
In the Celtics' last 15 games, they have shot 35.1 percent from three, which is a small step back from their 36.6 percent shooting from behind the arc last season.
Still, it is not looking pretty for Boston, as many of their tough shooting nights have resulted in losses. This is a team that lives and dies by the three, and so far, they are dying more often than not.
This shooting slump is not ideal for Boston; however, the team would rather have it come in early January than in April into early June.
