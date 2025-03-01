Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Eastern Conference Following Loss to Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics suffered a tough loss on Friday night to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.
The Celtics were up big on the Cavaliers before they took their foot off the gas a bit, and the Cavaliers scratched and clawed their way back to win and be in full command of the No. 1 seed.
Although there are a little over 20 games left in the season, the Cavaliers are likely to clinch it with a 7.5-game lead over the Celtics.
Friday's game was intense and felt like a playoff game. The two teams were going at it and left it all out on the court. Although that was the season series finale, many believe these two teams, including Jaylen Brown, will face off against each other in the playoffs.
Brown told the media that he is looking forward to their next matchup against Cleveland.
“Looking forward to the next time we see them,” said Brown.
While he could mean next season, we'll go out on a limb and say he means in the coming months.
The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed, and the Celtics are the No. 2 seed. All signs point to these two teams battling for the right to become Eastern Conference champions this season.
The Celtics dropped the crucial game 123-116, which allowed the Cavaliers to tie the season series against Boston.
Boston opened up with a 25-3 run in the first five minutes of the game, but Cleveland quickly responded to make it a game and ultimately steal one on the road.
“I think it was a good fight,” Brown said. “Give credit to Cleveland, they played well. They shot the ball incredibly well, made timely baskets and climbed back into the game on the road. That’s tough to do. So, you’ve gotta give them credit.
“Do I think we had enough to win the game (even without the injured Jrue Holiday and sick Kristaps Porziņģis)? I think so, for sure. We’ll look at it on film and get better and see spots we can all improve on. But regardless of who was sitting out, we should have won this game.”
These two are on a crash course toward the Eastern Conference finals, and it will be highly anticipated.
