Celtics' Jaylen Brown Slams Timberwolves Broadcast Team Following Dominant Win
The Boston Celtics took down the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in a highly-competitive game. Minnesota rallied back to make it a close matchup in the fourth quarter, with Wolves star Anthony Edwards taking over.
Boston closed it out by a score of 107-105.
But in the first few minutes of the game, the tone was set for Boston by star forward Jaylen Brown. Brown hit five 3-point shot attempts in a row to get the Celtics going to open the contest, ultimately finishing the game with 29 points, two rebounds, and four assists.
However, as Brown was putting up all his early numbers, the Timberwolves broadcast team seemed to be confused about how he was doing this. Timberwolves' broadcast, analyst Jim Petersen noted the lack of shooting strength that Brown has had from beyond the arch this season.
"Jaylen Brown has not shot the ball great from outside the arc," then added that Brown's shot chart "is not good -- it's not a green shot chart at all. It's a lot of red and a lot of white" After the second three, Petersen said, "Come on! Career lows so far this season for Jaylen Brown. Literally, from that spot on the floor, he's 4 of 24 on the season."
After seeing this, Brown responded to the broadcasters on social media.
For the year, Brown has shot 32.7 from distance, which is a career-low as things currently stand. The veteran had dealt with a hip flexor injury to start the year, causing him to miss a few games.
The issue may have contributed to the poor start to the season shooting the ball. But against Minnesota, Brown seemed to kick things up a notch and it led to him having a strong shooting performance.
Brown has averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game this season. Alongside co-star Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have seen incredible play from their All-Star duo.
Celtics guard Derrick White weighed in on his teammates' strong showing against the Timberwolves, crediting the forward for carrying Boston early on in the game.
"I mean, in that time, he was our only offense," Boston guard Derrick White told reporters. "So we just keep finding him."
If Brown can continue playing at this high of a level, Boston will be just fine. They currently are the favorites to repeat as NBA champions and it's mainly due to the play of their two stars.
More Celtics: Celtics Move Jaylen Brown, Land Massive Haul in Blockbuster Mock Trade Idea