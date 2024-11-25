Celtics Move Jaylen Brown, Land Massive Haul in Blockbuster Mock Trade Idea
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA and are coming off winning an NBA title. Boston coasted to the championship win last year as they were the best team all season.
While the Celtics are the clear favorites to win it all once again this year, it hasn't stopped people from putting together trade proposals to shake the roster up. Boston really doesn't have many holes across its lineup and they are unlikely to make any trade of massive significance before the trade deadline.
Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge gave some thoughts on the Celtics trading either Brown or Tatum to the Houston Rockets. If Boston were to ever move one of their stars, it would likely be Brown as Tatum has established himself fully with the organization.
It's unlikely that they move either but a trade with Houston could make sense if Boston wanted to go down that route. The Rockets have a plethora of good, future draft picks and players that the Celtics could want.
A trade would likely involve Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, and multiple picks coming to the Celtics.
"In a perfect world, Brown is essentially the player that Houston would want Jalen Green to develop into at his ceiling. However, that ship has pretty much sailed at this point. Green has the potential to be as talented as Brown is on the offensive end of the floor but leaves much to be desired as a defensive stopper. Brown is also a better playmaker than he gets credit for. At 28 years old, Brown still has 3-4 more prime years left in his game. He's a player that could significantly help expedite Houston's timeline."
This trade idea seems unlikely and Boston will be holding onto Brown. Both he and Tatum have formed one of the more impactful duos across the NBA.
Boston has the feeling of a potential dynasty in the making so moving Brown would be a mistake. Brown was the NBA Finals MVP for Boston and is coming off a strong season.
For now, Boston will go forward with their current core of players and will look to grab another title or two. The Celtics currently have the most titles in NBA history and have a good chance to keep adding to that number down the line.
More Celtics: Celtics May Be Final NBA Champ to Visit White House