Celtics' Jaylen Brown Supports Wild DPOTY Idea
The Boston Celtics are still viewed as one of the best teams in the league despite their recent struggles. They just lost to one of the worst teams in the league in the Toronto Raptors, but still have one of the best rosters in the league.
One of the reasons why they are still viewed as a contender to win the NBA Championship is because of how good their overall roster construction is. They have very few holes.
While Jayson Tatum is viewed as the team's best player, Jaylen Brown is right there with him. Some might even give Brown the edge because of his defensive prowess.
Early in his career, Brown had to get his minutes with good defense. He has never stopped playing his hard defense and thinks he should get more recognition for that.
This season, Brown is averaging 1.2 steals per game while guarding the opponent's best player every single night. He thinks that is deserving of getting a look for Defensive Player of the Year.
Unfortunately for him, that award usually goes to a big man who blocks a lot of shots. The last time it didn't go to someone 6'10 or taller was his former teammate Marcus Smart back in the 2021-22 season. Before that, it happened in the 2016-17 season.
That's why Brown is advocating for a DPOY idea that Thunder player Jalen Williams came up with.
Williams makes the argument that the award almost always goes to a big man and that there should be a separate DPOY that isn't just based on blocks. He wants one that is more based on who makes it hard for other teams to score on them and other things of that nature.
Brown clearly agrees with this sentiment. He thinks he is one of the best defenders in the NBA and wants to get more attention for that.
Perhaps the best way for Brown to get some recognition is for the Celtics to get back to winning games more regularly. Winning always brings wanted attention to teams.
Boston is still the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. They just have to be careful not to slip to third.
Brown is averaging 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists this season.
