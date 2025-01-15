Celtics News: Potential Owners Can Submit Bids to Purchase Team Soon
The Boston Celtics are one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports. With all of the tradition of winning that they have, that makes a lot of sense.
Boston winning the NBA Championship a season ago only makes the franchise more valuable. They have a great chance to win back-to-back championships, which would make them the first franchise to do that since the Golden State Warriors a decade ago.
The Grousbeck's have decided to sell the Celtics. It's still unclear what those reasons are, but they stand to make a lot of money by selling them.
There have been a lot of rumors as to who might be interested in buying the team. Plenty of rich and powerful people have been linked to buying the franchise.
Of course, none of those rumors can be verified because people have not been able to formally submit a bit for the organization yet. That has now changed.
People can now officially start submitting bids to buy the Celtics starting next week. That means that we are finally going to learn which groups are actually serious about purchasing the team.
Boston has one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA, which could be why the Grousbeck's might want to sell the team. The total cap allocations for this team are over $202 million, which is the fourth-most in the NBA.
A big reason why the roster is so expensive is because of the massive contract extensions that both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown signed. They are owed $34.8 million and $49.2 million respectively.
Whoever the new owner is going to be is going to have to be comfortable paying a high tax bill. It's going to be an expensive team next year, too.
That is the price of being a contender in today's NBA. Any potential owner has to realize that before they submit a bid. They will be ready to pay whatever tax bill is to be had next year.
After next season, the spending might come down. That's likely when the sale of the Celtics would become finalized anyway.
The Celtics continue to focus on just winning games. They are still second in the Eastern Conference.
