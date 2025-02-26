Celtics' Jayson Tatum Boldly Claims He Isn't Appreciated For His Accomplishments
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are the defending champions, so they should still be really good.
Keeping most of their roster from last year's title team was intentional. They proved that they could win with that group, so it made sense to keep them together.
Jayson Tatum is the leader of the Celtics. He is the best player on the team. His consistent play over the years has been one of the reason why pundits have had such high expectations for him over the years.
Tatum has been the best player for Boston for quite a while. His accomplishments line up with someone who should be considered one of the best players in the league.
In his eyes, he doesn't get the love that he deserves for what he's accomplished at this point in his career. He thinks that the media doesn't give him enough love.
When asked if he gets enough credit for what he's done, Tatum gave a pretty blunt response.
“Honestly, no… If you took the name and the face away from all my accomplishments and you’re just like, ‘This is what this Player A accomplished at 26,’ people would talk about me a lot differently.”
He thinks that if other players had done what he's done, they would be getting more love. Tatum views himself as a top-three player in the league.
Tatum not really playing in the Olympics this past summer shows what the NBA world thinks of his skills. Quite frankly, there's no reason he should have been sitting on the bench.
Tatum knows that the only way to change the narrative is to keep winning. That's the only thing that he and the rest of the team are focused on.
Winning back-to-back titles would be something impossible for the rest of the league to ignore. He would be leading his team to an accomplishment that hasn't happened in almost a decade.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
