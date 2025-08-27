Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Surprise Ranking Among Peers Despite Achilles Injury
The Boston Celtics will have to navigate next season without Jayson Tatum after he tore his Achilles in the second round of the playoffs against the Knicks.
Tatum is in the prime of his career, but this is still a nasty injury. Still, he is expected to make a full recovery and return to being the same, dominant force he was before the injury.
Despite getting injured, the Celtics forward is getting some love for his abilities. He is one of the highest-rated forwards in the game, according to one NBA pundit.
More news: Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Drawing Significant Trade Interest From West Contender
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum gets a high ranking from The Athletic
Even though Tatum suffered a serious injury, Zach Harper of The Athletic has him ranked as the second-best forward in the NBA, only sitting behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Harper still likes what Tatum brings to the floor, believing he brings a complete game to the Celtics.
"Tatum is staying at two here, despite the Achilles injury. I’m just assuming/hoping he’ll get back to full strength in the next year or so. Banchero, still just 22, is on his way to superstardom, and I included Zion here because when healthy he’s one of the most dynamic forwards in the game."
Tatum is able to do pretty much everything on the court. He shoots the ball efficiently from all three levels on the court and has turned himself into a solid defender.
More news: Celtics Star Claps Back at Talk of 'Gap Year' Season Without Jayson Tatum
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum should still be at the top of his game when he returns from injury
While an Achilles tear is a serious injury, Tatum's game isn't predicated on explosive speed or acceleration. That should keep him from hurting his Achilles again.
This injury will keep him out for a year, but he should still be able to return in a similar vein to what Kevin Durant was able to accomplish after tearing his Achilles.
Tatum has all of the skills to win an MVP award at some point in his career. He just needs to stay healthy and keep growing as the number-one option on a championship-contending team.
Last year, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.