Celtics Star Claps Back at Talk of 'Gap Year' Season Without Jayson Tatum
A young Boston Celtics standout has rejected the notion that the club will have a "gap year" in 2025-26 without six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum.
The 6-foot-8 Duke product was one of three All-Stars to rupture his Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs, along with nine-time All-Star then-Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard in the first round and two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has clapped back at the idea that the team will be laying down this year, after two straight 60-plus-win seasons and, three Eastern Conference Finals appearances since 2021-22, two NBA Finals berths in that span and the 2024 championship.
Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog caught up with Pritchard during a 1-on-1 tournament the reigning Sixth Man of the Year was hosting on Saturday, in the suburb of Roxbury.
“There’s only one mindset, always – I’ve never been on any team in my life where the mindset wasn’t to try to compete for the championship,” Pritchard told Dalzell. “People can say gap year and all that, but as a competitor, that should never be it, and that’s not the mindset of the city of Boston, either.”
“It’s not a gap year,” he said. “It’s a year to prove [something], take a step, and show people that we are still that team.”
“We’ll put the pieces together. And we will come out and compete, and try to win every game, and put together a great season – and go for a championship.”
