Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Drawing Significant Trade Interest From West Contender
A well-compensated young Boston Celtics guard has gotten some major trade attention from a Western Conference contender.
Boston seems to be fully embracing its "gap year" status this season, with six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum on the shelf for most or — more likely — all of the incoming 2025-26 season as he recuperates from an Achilles tendon tear.
Celtics team president Brad Stevens has already ditched starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (via trade), reserve center Luke Kornet (free agency), and the key piece the team added from Boston's Porzingis trade, Georges Niang (via trade). Stevens has also offloaded a pair of second-round picks this summer and cut point guard JD Davison.
Fan favorite backup big man Al Horford, a five-time All-Star in his prime who even recently had capably subbed in for Porzingis as a starter during most of the Celtics' last two playoff appearances, is expected to leave in free agency, too. Although for now he remains unsigned.
Boston has brought in a few pieces, too. 26-year-old guard Anfernee Simons was the club's big trade acquisition in its Holiday deal. Rookie shooting guard/small forward RJ Luis Jr., signed to a two-way deal, was added via the Celtics' Georges Niang trade.
The Celtics also drafted three players this past June: swingman Hugo Gonzalez, center Amari Williams, and guard Max Shulga. Williams and Shulga will join Luis in Boston's three two-way slots, while Gonzalez has made the standard roster.
Stevens also signed free agents Chris Boucher, Luka Garza, and Josh Minott.
Yet Another Celtics Vet on the Move?
Per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the mighty Denver Nuggets might be considering a trade for Simons.
Denver has enjoyed a productive offseason, shedding pricey starting small forward Michael Porter Jr.'s salary in exchange for the far more affordable Cameron Johnson, while also bringing in a true reserve center for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in veteran Jonas Valanciunas.
The Nuggets also signed free agent guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown to below-market value minimum deals.
Trading for Simons — depending on what they're giving up — could be huge for Denver.
The club would be bringing in serious scoring punch and long range sniping, although his defensive woes could limit his minutes — especially late.
In 70 games last year with the Portland Trail Blazers, the 6-foot-3 pro averaged 19.3 points on .426/.363/.902 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals a night.
