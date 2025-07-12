Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Progressing at 'Incredible Rates'
The Boston Celtics are going through their summer of change. The Celtics' turnover this offseason is something everyone anticipated, but it's still not a pretty sight to see.
Four of the Celtics' key players from the past few seasons are now elsewhere. Boston had no other choice but to make the difficult moves, but the hope is it will pay off in the near future.
The Celtics have a ton of unanswered questions as the 2025-26 season approaches. While that is the case, they still have two of the best players in the league, forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown. These two have established themselves as not only two of the best players in the league but arguably the best duo in the league.
Tatum and Brown have built a dynamic like no other, but this past season, especially towards the end of the season and in the playoffs, it did not end well.
Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in the second round of the playoffs. Brown underwent a successful knee surgery to address a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.
The Celtics' two biggest stars are currently recovering from injury, but it appears that they are progressing mightily.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shared with the media.
“Jayson is working every single day,” said Stevens.. “He has literally been here every day, except he took a few days break, but when he takes a few days break, (trainer) Nick (Sang) goes with him. So he’s still working every single day. It’s been unique to be here in June, and the early part of July, and both Jayson and Jaylen are here. We’ve played, obviously, late (in the playoffs) and this is usually the time where guys get away. But coming off of each of them having surgery, they’ve both been here. Jaylen was in this morning, he did a shooting workout, looks good. Jayson was in — moving pretty fast on that boot today. All indications are they are both progressing at incredible rates, which is great. But we’re not going to put any pressure on Jayson to get back any time soon. We have no reason to believe that Jaylen won’t be all clear and ready to go fairly shortly.”
Tatum is approaching the two-month mark of his injury. It is unclear if he will play sometime during the season.
As for Brown, he's expected to be fully healthy and ready to go by the time training camp rolls around. He played through the injury during Boston’s playoff run, but all signs point to him entering the new season without any restrictions.
Even with all the changes transpiring in Boston, Brown and Tatum remain a constant.
