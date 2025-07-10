Celtics Find Themselves in Uncharted Waters Ahead of Upcoming Season
The Boston Celtics have so many unanswered questions ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Celtics entered the offseason with a multitude of tough decisions to make. They wasted no time doing so, trading two of their key players and letting a handful of them walk in free agency.
Boston knew they needed to make some tough decisions, which would be better for their future (somewhat); however, it certainly won't help their cause this upcoming season.
Not only did the Celtics lose some of their key players via trade or free agency, but they will be without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. Tatum will be recovering from his Achilles injury, and his status for the 2025-26 season is unclear.
Nonetheless, he will certainly miss most of the season, at best. We could see the worst season for the Celtics ahead, which is foreign to a team that has been dominant for the entire decade.
This upcoming season may not be pretty, and on top of that, they have so many unanswered questions.
ESPN's Chris Herring noted that the Celtics' uncertainty at certain positions could be one of the reasons why the upcoming season could be a disaster.
"But the team's depth, particularly on the wing and in the frontcourt, has taken a huge hit that seemingly leaves it two full rungs beneath the East's favorites, probably incapable of making a run until Tatum is back healthy."
The Celtics have lost four of their key players including Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, and Kristaps Porzingis. Although Al Horford is still a free agent, the likelihood of him returning to Boston is low.
Boston has lost a lot, and their additions have not been as attractive. So far, the Celtics have added Luka Garza, Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, Josh Minott and rookie Hugo Gonzalez.
While they’ve managed to fill a few roster spots, the additions so far don’t exactly move the needle for a franchise that’s grown accustomed to consistent success — particularly in recent seasons.
The Celtics may not enter the season with the top odds of winning the title, but the expectation is that it won't last past this upcoming season.
