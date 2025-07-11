Celtics Could Trade $25.5 Million Forward This Offseason: Report
The Boston Celtics continue to make their way through an offseason full of changes. Two starters are already on different teams, as Jrue Holiday is in Portland and Kristaps Porzingis is in Atlanta.
With Jayson Tatum out for most of next season, the Celtics will have three new starters. It's still unclear who will man all of those new spots, especially at the center position.
Brad Stevens has tried to get his team under the second apron. He might not be done making trades this summer, as he might be flipping a forward they just got in a trade.
Georges Niang is who the Celtics got back from the Hawks in the trade for Porzingis. Rumors have emerged that Stevens might be trying to flip him, as well as Anfernee Simons.
Stevens has not acknowledged whether or not the Celtics are trying to flip Niang. Right now, he's projected to be in the rotation in relief of Jaylen Brown at the forward spot.
Next season is going to be treated as a gap year for the Celtics. They won't be competing for a championship, but they can still get some value from having new guys be put into the rotation.
Niang doesn't really fit what Boston's timeline looks like at this moment. He is 31 years old and doesn't have any more leaps to take as an NBA player.
Boston should try to flip him for a younger, less expensive forward who might be a bench player on another team. They would much rather give minutes to a younger player next season.
Stevens has done a masterful job over the last few years of figuring out the roster and building it into a championship team. He has his eyes on the 2026-27 season as their next title run.
Whether or not Niang will still be on the team then looks doubtful as things stand right now. Even if he does play for the Celtics next season, he likely won't in 2026-27.
This past season with the Cavs and the Hawks, Niang averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
