Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday Receive Downgraded Status for 76ers Matchup
In this story:
The Boston Celtics will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they prepare to face the lowly Philadelphia 76ers.
On Christmas Day, the Celtics will look to capture their 23rd win against the season; however, they may need to do so without three of their crucial stars: forward Jayson Tatum and guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.
All three are ruled as questionable ahead of the matchup.
Tatum did not play on Monday due to an illness. His status remains unclear as of Tuesday.
This story will be updated...
