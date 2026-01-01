Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Avoids Major Injury After Hyperextending His Knee
Initial tests on Wembanyama's hyperextended left knee came back negative, according to a report from ESPN.
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has avoided major injury to his hyperextended left knee, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
After leaving San Antonio's 134-132 win over the Knicks in the second half on Wednesday night, initial tests came back negative and showed no major injury to the Spurs star.
Spurs fans and Wembanyama appreciators alike can breathe a sigh of relief. The injury didn't look good initially for the San Antonio star, but he limped back to the locker room under his own power.
It's unclear how much time Wembanyama will miss with the hyperextended knee. Nuggets star Nikola Jokić suffered a similar injury earlier this week, and he will miss around a month.
